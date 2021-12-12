How I discovered Ayra Starr, Rema - Don Jazzy tells it all

Entertainment of Sunday, 12 December 2021

Source: mynigeria.com

Founder of Mavin records, Don Jazzy has revealed how he discovered popular singers, Ayra Starr and Rema.



It is no secret that Rema and Ayra Starr’s songs have gained recognition across the world.



Ayra Starr’s ‘Bloody Samaritan’ for instance, has remained one of the top songs in 2021 and has been trending across social media.



In the case of Rema, he has been noted for his unique sound.



But speaking in an interview with 'The Afrobeat Podcast' the popular artiste manager revealed that he found both Ayra Starr and Rema via Instagram.



Don Jazzy urged young artists to promote themselves on social media as label producers do not have the time to attend shows and handpick artistes unlike in previous years.



“There are different ways we discover artists at Mavin. First of all, D’prince has a mad skill to discover artists. I found Rema from Instagram, he has the talent of sieving through the noise and finds the artists that fits me. We also found Ayra Starr on Instagram so young artists need to know that it's 2021 and social media is a great tool to promote their songs and career,” he said.





Watch the video below



