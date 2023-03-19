How I almost died during butt surgery two years ago – Bobrisky recounts

Entertainment of Sunday, 19 March 2023

Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky has recounted his near-death experience after undergoing cosmetic surgery two years ago.



The male Barbie who, in 2021, claimed to have traveled to the Dominican Republic for butt enlargement surgery for the first time opened up that he almost died during the procedure.



Bobrisky made this revelation while reacting to the news of the death of a young lady, Destiny Jojo, who underwent similar surgery in Lagos.



It was earlier reported that Destiny Jojo passed away after the Brazilian butt lift procedure went wrong.



It was gathered that after the surgery, she was supposed to be discharged on the fourth day but developed some complications with her breathing. She was then rushed to a specialist hospital, where she passed away. Read here.



Reacting, Bobrisky via his Snapchat handle shared how he almost lost his life two years ago while undergoing liposuction surgery.



“Now I’m scared of going for my second liposuction procedure after seeing that pretty girl who died during her own section. Omo is not easy o i won’t lie. Two years ago i almost died too. I was in massive pain. I’m lazy sha i can’t stand pain. D way dis girls do yansh like pure water like it’s not painful. Haaaaa d pain na die”, he wrote.