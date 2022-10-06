You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 10 06Article 1636970

How Ghanaians threw their weight behind Black Sherif upon release of album

Rapper Black Sherif on October 6, 2022, released his much-anticipated maiden album titled 'The Villian I Never Was' and subsequently topped trends across Ghanaian social media platforms.

The 14-track album features his monster hits 'Second Sermon' remix which features Burna Boy, Kwaku The Traveller, and Soja released a few weeks ago ahead of the album.

The new entries include 'The Homeless Song', 'Oil In My Head', '45', 'Prey Da Youngsta', 'Sad Boys Don't Fold', 'Konongo Zongo', 'Wasremwn', 'We Up', 'Toxic Love', 'Don't Forget Me', and 'Oh Paradise'.

Music lovers have already given high ratings to Blacko's project which they believe sums up his life story and struggle in his hometown Konongo, and how he rose from a small community to become a Ghanaian music star.

Already 'Konongo Zongo', the 7th song on the album has earned the love of Twitter users. It is a favourite of many, who have credited the rapper for singing with passion.

