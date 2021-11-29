How Ghanaians received news of the death of Virgil Abloh

Entertainment of Monday, 29 November 2021

Thousands of Ghanaians have celebrated the life of Virgil Abloh and praised him for lifting the flag of the nation high.



This comes after the Ghanaian-American fashion icon died. The news of his demise was announced on Sunday, November 28, 2021, on the Instagram handle of the deceased. Virgil died at age 41 after privately battling cancer for two years.



Part of the statement read: "We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Virgil Abloh, a fiercely devoted father, husband, son, brother, and friend. He is survived by his loving wife Shannon Abloh, his children Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh, his sister Edwina Abloh, his parents Nee and Eunice Abloh, and numerous dear friends and colleagues."



Virgil, the founder of Off-White, until his death was the Creative Director of Menswear for Louis Vuitton was born on September 30, 1980, in Rockford, Illinois, to Ghanaian immigrant parents. His mother was a seamstress and his father managed a paint company.



Despite spending years outside Ghana, he never forgot his roots. He was known for supporting artistes in Ghana and other local brands.



Ghanaian artiste, Reggie Rockstone in his tribute to Virgil noted that he was among the individuals who supported the Kumerican brand as well as local artistes, including Jay Bhad, Kofi Jamar among others.



He wrote: "REST KING! @reggieosei1 @kofijamar @yawtog_yt YALL NEED TO TELL THE GOOD STORY BOUT HOW HE SUPPORTED THE KUMERICAN STORY! BLESS HIM."



Back in January this year, Mr Abloh paid tribute to his root, with his designers which comprised of rich kente which originates from the West African country.





Below are some reactions from social media:





Virgil Abloh was born on September 30, 1980, Illinois USA to Ghanaian immigrant parents.



The artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear collection who doubled as the CEO of the Milan-based label Off-White originally hails from the Volta Region.



