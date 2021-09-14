How Ghanaians reacted to outfits worn at Met Gala 2021

Fashion of Tuesday, 14 September 2021

It was a night of style, elegance, and class as darling celebrities graced the red carpet at this year’s Met Gala experience at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, United States.



As expected, the world awaited the fashion statement of well-noted faces in the entertainment industry. Celebrity couples did not disappoint as they were caught in a public display of affection. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's masked kiss was a major highlight and who would have forgotten Rihanna and A$AP Rocky on the red carpet.



What is Met Gala without some 'hit and miss' outfits?



In this year's fashion biggest night, some celebrities raised the bar as they understood the assignment. Our best dressed ‘ate’ their look leaving no crumbs behind.



This year's Met Gala was themed “American Independence”.



Ghanaians were not left out of the fun as they have reacted to the looks served by their favourite celebrities on the red carpet.



Creative Consultant and Photographer, Nana Poley reacting to the outfits wrote: "Theme is American fashion yet, you are in BALENCIAGA & VERSACE? I was expecting a lot of #DKNY, #RICKOWENS #GUESS, #PHATFARM, #GAP #BABYPHAT, #FUBU(silver jeans was my thang!) #SWISS #TOMMYHILFIGER , #Halston & co. Also, VIRGIL needs to be STOPPED #MetGala2021."



Another, Akua Adjei reacting to singer Lil Nas X who served 3 different looks wrote: "Where’s the baby bump?? Or mesum day3." To add to it, Quophi Ashong questioned what the "Old Town Road" hitmaker was trying to achieve with his outfit. "What at all does he want in this world," he quizzed.



Bill Osei wrote: "Always the men dress with their body covered while the women prefer dresses which exposes their body. I have never understood this."



Miss Afia Ghana on Instagram also wrote "Stunning appearance. I love fashion."



Below are some favourite looks on the red carpet:



Megan Thee Stallion









Heron Preston and Tom Ford









Normani









Keke Palmer











Rihanna and A$AP Rocky











Lupita Nyong’o









Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck









Kendall Jenner











Lil Nas X









Kim Kardashian









Amanda Gorman



