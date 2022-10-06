How Ghanaians are reacting to Mzbel's song teasing Afia Schwarzenegger

Entertainment of Thursday, 6 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

At 6:00 am today, netizens woke up to a post by secular artiste, Mzbel, ridiculing her nemesis, Afia Schwarzenegger, in an Ampapiano-inspired tune.



In the song titled ‘ASIBOLANGA’, Mzbel said she had dedicated it to Nana Tornado’s patrons while requesting a graphic designer to properly design a cover for her.



Since the song was published barely four hours ago on her Instagram and Facebook, it has garnered over a thousand comments and 45,000 views on her various social media handles.



In some social media reactions, many users shared laughing emojis while others incited that violence was brewing.



“It’s a Jaaam. Just a Dance from Odiiii Torna & this song will become a Christmas Banger,” a user expressed.



A second noted, “Asibolanga is going to die with this track knowing very well that she doesn't have the voice to make songs.”



“Please release it today so dat we can dance with it during the weekend at our place wai,” a third added.



