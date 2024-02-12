How Ghanaian showbiz stars reacted to Nigeria's defeat to Ivory Coast

Entertainment of Monday, 12 February 2024

Nigerians have been at the receiving end of trolls following their defeat to Ivory Coast

Nigeria’s shocking defeat in the finals of the 2023 African Cup of Nations to Ivory Coast has seen various reactions on social media.



While Nigerians on various platforms are expressing their frustrations to the defeat, a pack of Ghanaian entertainers have been leading their countrymen in trolling their West African neighbours.



The likes of Kidi, Kofi Kinaata, John Dumelo, M.anifest, Bridget Otoo, Black Sherif, Kwadwo Sheldon and Lydia Forson have taken to their pages to throw a jibe at Nigerians.



A win by Nigeria would have put the Super Eagles apar with Ghana’s Black Stars in terms of the number of AFCON wins.



However, the failure of Nigeria to defeat Ivory Coast on Saturday night means, Ghana who have not won the trophy since 1982 have four trophies in total while Nigeria has 3.



See some of the social media reactions below:





Dear Nigerians,



No vex ok? pic.twitter.com/m8H7SD49B4 — miss forson (@lydiaforson) February 12, 2024

THEY CHOSE AWAPIANO OVER TROPHY ❤️ CONGRATS IVORY COAST ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/W6ymPmRvc9 — Dancegod ❤️???? (@dancegodlloyd) February 11, 2024

Oh my people pic.twitter.com/KzEDPn9urT — nana aba (@thenanaaba) February 11, 2024

Sorry Naija.



We will send you free electricity tonight. — nana aba (@thenanaaba) February 11, 2024

Dear Nigerians, don't mind my fellow Ghanaians. You have won. We used your eagle to make Indomie Chicken. We even added onions for flavour. One carton for each player! It's all love. ???????????? pic.twitter.com/01Znw5CaDb — Sam 'Dzata' George ???????????? (@samgeorgegh) February 11, 2024

NIGERIANS TRYING TO GO OFFLINE ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/wBwmGMdRgf — Snr Man Layla (@LeilaTv3) February 12, 2024

GA/OGB