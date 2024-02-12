You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 02 12Article 1916380

How Ghanaian showbiz stars reacted to Nigeria's defeat to Ivory Coast

Nigeria’s shocking defeat in the finals of the 2023 African Cup of Nations to Ivory Coast has seen various reactions on social media.

While Nigerians on various platforms are expressing their frustrations to the defeat, a pack of Ghanaian entertainers have been leading their countrymen in trolling their West African neighbours.

The likes of Kidi, Kofi Kinaata, John Dumelo, M.anifest, Bridget Otoo, Black Sherif, Kwadwo Sheldon and Lydia Forson have taken to their pages to throw a jibe at Nigerians.

A win by Nigeria would have put the Super Eagles apar with Ghana’s Black Stars in terms of the number of AFCON wins.

However, the failure of Nigeria to defeat Ivory Coast on Saturday night means, Ghana who have not won the trophy since 1982 have four trophies in total while Nigeria has 3.

