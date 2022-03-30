How Ghanaian celebrities reacted to the Black Stars’ victory

Entertainment of Wednesday, 30 March 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Black Stars qualifies for 2022 FIFA World Cup
Thomas Partey scores in game against Nigeria
Ghanaians jubilate over Black Stars’ victory
Social media has been filled with cheers and excitement, especially from most Ghanaian celebrities following the Black Stars’ victory over the Super Eagles of Nigeria, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
The Black Stars defeated their longstanding rivals to secure a place at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, scheduled for November 2022.
Ghana after drawing 0-0 in Kumasi in the first leg secured a 1-1 draw game in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, after Thomas Partey scored the opening goal in the 10th minute. Nigeria had an equaliser when William Troost-Ekong converted a penalty kick. Ghana, thus, qualified based on the away goal rule.
Following the development, Ghanaians have since not been able to hide their excitement and celebrities are not left out of the celebrations.
They have taken to their various platforms to either congratulate the Black Stars, tease their longstanding Nigerian rivals or showcase their excitement.
The likes of Shatta Wale, DKB, John Dumelo, Serwaa Amihere, Nana Aba Anamoah, Lydia Forson, Stonebwoy, Gyakie and many others have taken to their social media walls to react to the Black Stars win in various ways.
Let's take a look at some reactions from Ghanaian celebrities after the Black Stars’ win
You can’t fix the traffic in Lagos but you want to go to Qatar.— n.a (@thenanaaba) March 29, 2022
Sit down over there
Naija no dey carry last but you never dey carry first too.— n.a (@thenanaaba) March 29, 2022
Tueh
I told you they are super CHICKENS!!! Congrats black stars pic.twitter.com/VNuD94rGBt— MrDumelo (@johndumelo) March 29, 2022
“The Ghana Players Didn’t try! The People we’re Begging their Artists to show us How to win Grammy with our music, You Go and Score them.— Shadrack Amonoo Crabe (HumbleGangsta????????) (@Gedio10) March 30, 2022
Now How Can we Approach their Artists to help Us ?
Davido.. Burna.. Wizkid.. We Beg You”
- SHATTA WALE ???????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/YnAkWPNpyS
Greetings from Shatta wale to Nigerians ???????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/lZeiii3kbR— Hajia Lami (@hajia_lami) March 30, 2022
The joy of this victory lasted as long as the sweetness in cheap gum. Back to the realities of Ghana life.— M.anifest - Madina to the Universe (@manifestive) March 29, 2022
Qatar here we come. ???????? pic.twitter.com/A67KQ67kWG— M.anifest - Madina to the Universe (@manifestive) March 29, 2022
Goal!!! ????????— miss forson (@lydiaforson) March 29, 2022
We paused on set to scream goal!! ???????? #ghanavsnigeria pic.twitter.com/cKRxay6Q9h
???????????? https://t.co/tDwgymVUWh— miss forson (@lydiaforson) March 29, 2022
No matter how high the eagle flies, it won’t go higher than the stars ★ ????— Song Bird (@Gyakie_) March 29, 2022
Please let's take time to deliberately celebrate the blackstars team for this win just as we bash them when they lose.. #iBelieve pic.twitter.com/iHpLbDB2x6— 1GAD (@stonebwoy) March 29, 2022
Let’s clap for the Blackstars ????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????— Serwaa Amihere (@Serwaa_Amihere) March 29, 2022
Nigerians!!! ???????? Now you’re bleeding, Me, I’m Feeling!! ???????????????????????? We can win the World Cup ???? if we maintain this team and do some lil changes!!!! Congratulations Black Star!!!! ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/oYOhF6UFGQ— Palago Mufasa (Young OG)???? (@archipalagodb) March 29, 2022
This is what was happening behind the scenes before Nigeria's offside goal was cancelled. ???? ????#nigeriavsghana#Nigeria#nigeriaghana#Ghana#naijavsghana pic.twitter.com/x0V1WG3qz1— DKB GHANA (@dkbghana) March 29, 2022