How Ghanaian celebrities reacted to the Black Stars’ victory

Entertainment of Wednesday, 30 March 2022

These Ghanaian celebrities have reacted to Black Stars' win

Black Stars qualifies for 2022 FIFA World Cup



Thomas Partey scores in game against Nigeria



Ghanaians jubilate over Black Stars’ victory



Social media has been filled with cheers and excitement, especially from most Ghanaian celebrities following the Black Stars’ victory over the Super Eagles of Nigeria, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.



The Black Stars defeated their longstanding rivals to secure a place at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, scheduled for November 2022.



Ghana after drawing 0-0 in Kumasi in the first leg secured a 1-1 draw game in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, after Thomas Partey scored the opening goal in the 10th minute. Nigeria had an equaliser when William Troost-Ekong converted a penalty kick. Ghana, thus, qualified based on the away goal rule.



Following the development, Ghanaians have since not been able to hide their excitement and celebrities are not left out of the celebrations.



They have taken to their various platforms to either congratulate the Black Stars, tease their longstanding Nigerian rivals or showcase their excitement.



The likes of Shatta Wale, DKB, John Dumelo, Serwaa Amihere, Nana Aba Anamoah, Lydia Forson, Stonebwoy, Gyakie and many others have taken to their social media walls to react to the Black Stars win in various ways.



Let's take a look at some reactions from Ghanaian celebrities after the Black Stars’ win





You can’t fix the traffic in Lagos but you want to go to Qatar.



Sit down over there — n.a (@thenanaaba) March 29, 2022

Naija no dey carry last but you never dey carry first too.



Tueh — n.a (@thenanaaba) March 29, 2022

I told you they are super CHICKENS!!! Congrats black stars pic.twitter.com/VNuD94rGBt — MrDumelo (@johndumelo) March 29, 2022

“The Ghana Players Didn’t try! The People we’re Begging their Artists to show us How to win Grammy with our music, You Go and Score them.

Now How Can we Approach their Artists to help Us ?

Davido.. Burna.. Wizkid.. We Beg You”



- SHATTA WALE ???????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/YnAkWPNpyS — Shadrack Amonoo Crabe (HumbleGangsta????‍????) (@Gedio10) March 30, 2022

Greetings from Shatta wale to Nigerians ???????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/lZeiii3kbR — Hajia Lami (@hajia_lami) March 30, 2022

The joy of this victory lasted as long as the sweetness in cheap gum. Back to the realities of Ghana life. — M.anifest - Madina to the Universe (@manifestive) March 29, 2022

Qatar here we come. ???????? pic.twitter.com/A67KQ67kWG — M.anifest - Madina to the Universe (@manifestive) March 29, 2022

Goal!!! ????????



We paused on set to scream goal!! ???????? #ghanavsnigeria pic.twitter.com/cKRxay6Q9h — miss forson (@lydiaforson) March 29, 2022

No matter how high the eagle flies, it won’t go higher than the stars ★ ???? — Song Bird (@Gyakie_) March 29, 2022

Please let's take time to deliberately celebrate the blackstars team for this win just as we bash them when they lose.. #iBelieve pic.twitter.com/iHpLbDB2x6 — 1GAD (@stonebwoy) March 29, 2022

Let’s clap for the Blackstars ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? — Serwaa Amihere (@Serwaa_Amihere) March 29, 2022