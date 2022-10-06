How Ghanaian celebrities have embraced Black Sherif’s maiden album

Entertainment of Thursday, 6 October 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Shortly after Black Sherif released his first and latest album, dubbed ‘The Villian I Was', on Thursday, October 6, 2022, the Ghanaian musician has bagged a lot of engagement on Twitter, particularly topping trends and sparking conversations.
In this regard, a number of Ghanaian celebrities have also taken to the microblogging platform to congratulate the ‘Kwaku the Traveler’ crooner while sharing their opinions on his new piece.
The 14-tracked album has gained the attention of the likes of Sarkodie, Eno Barony, Efia Odo, Kwadwo Sheldon, Kalyjay, Giovani, and several other celebrities who seem to have selected their favorites already.
These individuals, while describing the album as a masterpiece, have also encouraged fans to stream the album.
However, Black Sherif’s ‘The Villain I Never Was’ album characterizes his trials and tribulations.
“It took me everything to give life to this body. The one thing in my life that I gave everything up for. There is life in this body, I hope it treats you good and speaks to you like I want it to,” he earlier wrote in a social media post.
Read some reactions from celebrities below:
#TheVillainINeverWas Is what I woke up to … About to dive in it today and I know a true artist made this so it’s already safe to call it a masterpiece!! Congrats International BLACKO @blacksherif_ >>> https://t.co/dkkPgMTVkK pic.twitter.com/vwwTSZ9yE9— Sarkodie (@sarkodie) October 6, 2022
My new addiction— #OKAY (@eno_barony) October 6, 2022
1. Homeless Song
5. Prey Da Youngsta
Don’t stop bro #TheVillainINeverWas https://t.co/8rQIWAGVi6
This album is fire ????#TheVillainINeverWas. Got favs already?— G i o v a n i CALEB #DATErush (@GiovaniCaleb) October 6, 2022
We up, can’t pin we down. Them try but still we up. On God I trust no man ????.— EFIAODO (@Efiaodo1) October 6, 2022
“The villain I never was” is a masterpiece. A collection of thoughts from a worried soul who has the highest faith in God. The album is a conscious one and I love it. Victory is near, great job????????
Black Sherif is a story teller!— Wode Maya (@wode_maya) October 6, 2022
Black Sherif’s new album is BOMB!— Albert Nat Hyde (@BongoIdeas) October 6, 2022
Blacko ????https://t.co/ykteoo1mMo— Song Bird (@Gyakie_) October 6, 2022
Album Is Out Go Stream. This guy should be inducted into the song writers hall of fame. Writing ✍️ nice songs at the age of 20 is something marvelous . Congrats @blacksherif_ ????The Villain I Never Was by Black Sherif https://t.co/RWeRLyh1k6 pic.twitter.com/weVG9S2Ops— CAPTAIN PLANET 4X4 (@CAPTAINPLANETGH) October 6, 2022
The Breakdown is coming but in the mean time, #TheVillainINeverWas is available on all streaming platforms. Run the numbers!!! pic.twitter.com/C3cWO3SXWt— Kwadwo Sheldon ???????? (@kwadwosheldon) October 6, 2022
Oil in my head my tune ????????????— Ground UP (@GroundUpChale) October 6, 2022
Blacko's Oh Paradise made me cry.— CJ ???? (@MisterCujoe) October 6, 2022
I was still in shs when that influenza outbreak took some lives in Kumasi Academy including his girlfriend (Tina). Felt it! #TheVillainINeverWas pic.twitter.com/yYCu8cBvEf
First Album for Black Sherif. One feature. Timeless Record. Thank You Mohammed Ismail Sharrif. Love you forever bro ????#TheVillainINeverWas— KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) October 6, 2022
And we’re liveeeee ???????????? the wait is over #TheVillainINeverWas @blacksherif_ pic.twitter.com/gCpwvN3moY— BloggerLifestyle (@ghkwaku1) October 6, 2022