How El Padrino became one of Ghana’s top luxury restaurants

El Padrino has emerged as a haven in Accra for luxury enthusiasts, foodies, cigar aficionados, and celebrities from West Africa and around the world.



Ghanaian celebs including Juliet Ibrahim, Nana Aba Anamoah, Yvonne Nelson, and Kwesi Arthur are regulars, and Africa’s most awarded hip hop star, Sarkodie celebrated his birthday at El Padrino with an intimate dinner for family and friends.



Open daily from noon for lunch until late night, El Padrino also hosts special events including cognac tastings, new product launches, private receptions, and corporate dinners.



“We opened our doors shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic which was one of the most challenging periods in recent history, especially for the hospitality industry. Thankfully we emerged through this time and have developed a very close-knit community of patrons who truly appreciate and reflect our vision of a luxury experience in dining and entertainment,” shares Paulo Borgi, Manager at El Padrino.



Privacy is a high priority for celebrities and high-profile personalities and El Padrino is a hidden gem for intimate dinners, drinks, or meetings. They also require reservations to avoid overcrowding and adequate spacing between tables to ensure privacy. The venue is nestled in a quaint corner of The Atlantic Tower in Airport City, a perfect hideaway to escape the Accra hustle.



El Padrino’s decor oozes luxury with its classic design in rich woods and leathers in deep browns and cream. The comfortable sofas and chairs are reminiscent of a salon of a distinguished home and afford guests maximum relaxation as they enjoy their food and drinks.



As one of Accra’s top fine dining restaurants, El Padrino’s menu features continental fare including steak, seafood, pasta, and many fresh and healthy options for lunch and dinner. The bar is complete with single malt whiskies, cognac, vintage rums, and wines to perfect pair with a meal or for stand-alone enjoyment.



One of Accra’s landmark weekly events is the live Jazz & Blues Night event with the De Dynamics band on Thursday evenings followed by DJ Night on Fridays and a live band on Saturdays. At times, guests such as KOD or Kwesi Arthur have jumped in with the band for an impromptu surprise performance. Vocalists Eunice and Prosper Sax keep guests engaged and entertained with a selection of jazz and soul classics throughout the night.



El Padrino features West Africa’s largest walk-in humidor, a glass-enclosed temperature-controlled chamber that displays an expansive selection of Cuban cigars and cigarillos and a diverse range of tobacco blends and cigar types such as Cohiba and Montecristo allowing both novices and aficionados an opportunity to indulge in the absolute highest quality in taste, aroma, and ambiance.











