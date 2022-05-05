How Captain Smart was celebrated on his birthday

Entertainment of Thursday, 5 May 2022

Morning Show host, Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart on Thursday marked his 46th birthday with colleagues at work breaking the code to make it one of his most memorable days.



The outspoken journalist in a video shared by Onua FM was captured sitting on the floor with some of his friends at work rushing to smear mud on his outfit.



Another was also seen pouring water on the presenter who seemed to 'enjoy' the act.



It used to be quite common to have friends or family 'pond' a celebrate with water back in the day.



The tradition which is among close friends was revisited by colleagues of the radio presenter on May 5, 2022.



Captain Smart, who decided to look his best for his big day, was left drenched in water with stains on his white tailored kaftan.



The host of Onua Maakye has been celebrated by friends and followers on social media for his daring nature despite the stiff opposition and criticisms.



