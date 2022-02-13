How Bulldog answered a question about ‘Shatta-Jackie Appiah’ friction

Entertainment of Sunday, 13 February 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Bulldog, the manager of Shatta Wale, has refused to share his views on Shatta Wale’s attack on Jackie Appiah as he has posited that the issue is “personal”.
Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, as the artiste manager is known in real life, said on UTV’s United Showbiz that he will not avail himself for a discussion on his artiste’s personal matters but issues related to his works as a musician.
“Honestly, I have no thoughts on it. If I’m being asked to say ‘yes, it’s good or no, it’s not good’, I’m not in that position to decide”, Bulldog asserted.
“Shatta is an individual, he’s his own man, he feels like saying what he said. I’m not with Shatta; neither am I with Jackie. If I’m reflecting back, when he was talking, he made references to some utterances Jackie made. It’s more personal; it’s just that it happened in the public domain. I honestly don’t have an opinion on it” Bulldog added.
Although Bulldog as a pundit has always commented on issues tabled for discussion, not even a persuasion by sit-in host, Yvonne Nelson, would make Bulldog go back on his words.
Shatta Wale and Jackie Appiah occupied top spots on Twitter trends on Friday, February 4, 2022, after the Dancehall musician descended on the actress.
While it is unclear what triggered his outburst, Shatta Wale made reference to a comment Jackie Appiah made during the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Shatta Wale, Jackie Appiah contradicted him and created the impression that celebrities who wanted to be paid before embarking on the campaign are unpatriotic.
“Jackie Appiah, I remember some time ago, during the Covid-19 pandemic, I said let us come and support and if we are coming to support, money must be attached so people can feel. You (Jackie Appiah) went to say somewhere you did not like what I said and why should I have said that.”
“Jackie Appiah, you do not act. Forget yourself. I respect you but the picture you want to paint to actresses and whatever, stop it. Because people know what you have been doing in Ghana. Stop it”, he said amidst sexual allegations against the actress.
“When was the last time you did a movie that sold $1million?” Shatta added.
Meanwhile, entertainment pundit Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo has described Shatta Wale’s outburst as “needless, classless, and unnecessary”. According to him, Jackie Appiah’s comment did not warrant the attack because she only shared her view.