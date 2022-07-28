How Brother Sammy stepped out for Tracey Boakye's wedding

Entertainment of Thursday, 28 July 2022

One of the biggest weddings in Ghana's entertainment industry is underway in Kumasi and has witnessed popular faces and celebrities in attendance.



Actress Tracey Boakye and Frank Badu Ntiamoah's customary wedding has been the talk of the town all week.



Gospel singer, Brother Sammy, a close friend of the actress and a member of the 'Mafia Gang', made a bold statement at the ceremony which is strictly by invite.



The singer wore traditional regalia fit for a traditional ruler. According to him, Tracey's union meant a lot to him, the reason for his loud fashion statement.



A video sighted by GhanaWeb captured Brother Sammy in colourful kente with gold-platted pieces of jewellery around his neck, arm and wrist.



He also employed an assistant whose duty was to hold an umbrella over his head.



Check out the singer's style in the video below:









