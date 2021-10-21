How BBC and DW reported Shatta Wale’s prank and arrest

Entertainment of Thursday, 21 October 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

One of Ghana’s biggest musicians Shatta Wale has dominated headlines in Ghana and across the globe this week.



This was after the musician and his team members shared fake news of him being shot and receiving medical attention in an undisclosed hospital.



The Ghana Police Service sent personnel to ascertain the veracity of the information put out especially by his Public Relations Manager.



The Police combed several hospitals in the nation’s capital but the Dancehall artiste could not be found.



Shatta Wale on Tuesday, October 19 in a statement issued on his social media pages indicated that the gunshot claims was a hoax.



He, however, insisted his life was in danger and therefore drew the attention of the Police to a Prophet who prophesied that he was going to be shot on October 18 like Lucky Dube was killed in South Africa some years ago.



Police arrested the Prophet and Shatta Wale was said to have turned himself to the police and was subsequently arrested to assist in the ongoing investigations.



See how some international media outlets reported the story:





