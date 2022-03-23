How Amanzeba helped me to establish my studio in my father’s garage – Appietus

Entertainment of Wednesday, 23 March 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Award-winning music producer and beatmaker, Appietus has revealed that musician Amanzeba Nat Brew helped him initially to establish his studio where he produced most of the hit songs Ghanaians have enjoyed over the years.



Appietus has been in the music industry for more than two decades with at least 200 hit songs back to back.



According to him, at the time he decided to establish his studio, Creative Studioz the first in his father’s garage without having a single musical instrument to use.



He went further and said that it was after he spoke to Amanzeba about his dream when he (Amanzeba) also said he had brought some instruments from abroad.



“There is one person who helped me and I will always be grateful to Amadzeba Nat Brew. He went to America and brought some equipment by then I had my father’s garage which I had already decorated and all I had was a desk. I didn’t have a common speaker”, Appietus narrated on TV YXZ in an interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



He noted that Amanzeba then offered him instruments he had bought from America to start with.