How Akuapem Poloo reacted when Cardi B viewed her IG stories

Entertainment of Thursday, 16 September 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
• Akuapem Poloo has revealed that Cardi B frequent her Instagram page
• She has provided receipt of Cardi B viewing her IG stories
• Akuapem Poloo has once again acknowledged the American rapper
Actress Akuapem Poloo has described her day as “blessed” after noticing that American rapper, Cardi B, has once again visited her page on Instagram.
Poloo and Cardi B created a bond during the rapper's visit to Ghana in December 2019 where she had the opportunity to twerk for the Grammy award-winning artiste.
According to Akuapem Poloo's fans and followers on social media, she is blessed to have one of the worlds celebrated female musicians visiting her Instagram page regularly to check what’s she’s been up to.
“OMG see who just made my Thursday a beautiful one by viewing my story my very own my beautiful strong twin sis @iamcardib sis may you live long god bless you always,” she wrote in a post that showed the screenshot of Cardi B being part of her views on IG.
Interestingly, the rapper hasn’t been active on social media, her last post on Instagram was a week ago where she announced the birth of her second child with her husband, Offset.