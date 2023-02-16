How Afia Schwarzenegger reacted to a reminder of the court's ‘2-year online feud’ ban

Entertainment of Thursday, 16 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Afia Schwarzenegger’s full resumption of social media activities appears to be a major concern to her fans.



Many may have thought that after being banned from engaging in online feuds for the next two years, Afia would tone down her controversies on social media.



Earlier, as part of a court ruling issued by the Tema High Court, after being slapped with a defamation lawsuit by Chairman Wontumi, Afia Schwarzenegger was asked to desist from engaging in social media beefs, insults, and attacks for two years adding that, “If she engages in a social media brawl, she should be brought back.”



But it appears that the court was unable to clip her wings as her conduct on social media remains the same.



Right from the day the court’s pronouncement was made to now, Afia Schwarzenegger has launched several attacks at her detractors, directly and indirectly.



The latest is in her plot to unravel her nemesis, Tonardo, where she was seen ranting on social media.



In one of Afia’s posts meant to tackle Tonardo, a netizen took to the comment section to remind her of the court ban, while prompting her to tone down on the controversies.



“No banter for two years, kindly be guided. Try to withstand all temptations they bring to your doorstep,” the individual wrote.



Afia rebutted the statement with, “I am their master, remember that.”





Checkout the post below:







EB/BOG