You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 12 24Article 1430494

Entertainment of Friday, 24 December 2021

Disclaimer

Source: mynewsgh.com

How Acheampong used my song for the 1972 coup – Abirikyireba Kofi Sammy explains

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (3)

Listen to Article

Abirikyireba Kofi Sammy play videoAbirikyireba Kofi Sammy

Veteran Ghanaian Hi-life artist, Chief Abirikyireba Kofi Sammy known for his famous ‘Yellow Sisi’ hit song has said that he was reached by General IK Acheampong in 1972 when the Military head used one of his songs to stage a coup in Ghana, MyNewsGh.com reports.

Talking about his music and life journey on Kumasi-based Pure FM’s ‘Hammer Time’ entertainment program monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the 80-year-old veteran narrated that he made a lot of money through music as he urged contemporary Ghanaian musicians to identify their strengths and work relentlessly towards it.

“Hammer, I was there when Acheampong called me to his office. He explained to me why my song resonated with his visions and ideas and the need to use it as his revolution anthem.

I was a bit shaken looking at the situation and the general tensed atmosphere in the country but he was generally nice to me.” He told Hammer Nti on Kumasi-based Pure FM.

Check out excerpts of the interview and the song in the link below.

Video Credit: ‘Hammer Time’ on YouTube.

Comments:
This article has 3 comment(s), give your comment