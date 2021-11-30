How 2021 Ballon d’Or projected Dr. UN

Entertainment of Tuesday, 30 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The excitement and disappointment among football fans across the globe after Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski lost the Ballon d'Or to Lionel Messi, took a different turn when Ghanaian tweeps likened the trophy the Polish striker received for placing second to what Dr. UN presented to some Ghanaian celebrities he honoured through his award scheme.



At an event held in Paris, Monday, November 29, Paris St-Germain and Argentina forward Lionel Messi claimed his seventh award while Bayern Munich and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski came second.



Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho placed third while Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante and Cristiano Ronaldo came fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.



Looking dapper in a 3-piece shining blue suit with a black bow tie and a white pocket handkerchief to match, Lewandowski received a round and square-shaped plaque as his reward. Poking fun into the development, some tweeps in an attempt to troll Lewandowski drew a comparison between his plaque and Dr. UN’s.



Popularly known as Dr. UN, H.E. Dr. Kwame Owusu Fordjour as he prefers to be called, gained prominence after it emerged that his award scheme is not affiliated with the UN.



Prior to this, he had awarded some showbiz personalities including Sarkodie, D-Black, and Berla Mundi. Several other prominent Ghanaians including politicians and academicians were also awarded on various occasions.



After it emerged that the award scheme was ‘fake’, various awardees were trolled for ignoring credible award schemes only to receive plaques in the form of feeding bottles, plates and horses.



Resorting to pictorial comparison, some tweeps shared a collage of Dr. UN’s plaques and that of Lewandowski’s with interesting captions.



Dr. UN has since been trending on social media.





Dem package Dr. UN Award give Lewandoski dinnn #BallonDor pic.twitter.com/YHjS5ruHe9 — Highest Bryt ???????? (@bright_aweh) November 29, 2021

Dr UN seeing Lewa's award pic.twitter.com/SAAJKrWikk — Abukari (@freeeaos) November 29, 2021

The person wey design the plaque them take give Lewa, we for investigate am. Ebe ein give Dr. Un the ideas. Because what in the satellite dish was that? ???? — ً (@_GR8MAN) November 29, 2021

I understand Lewandowski received the Biscuit ???? award. Congratulations Lewandowski! ????



Messi

Ronaldo

Dr UN#BallonDor2021 pic.twitter.com/NXtCyc5YBL — Ezequiel (@eapasera) November 30, 2021

Dr UN gave Sarkodie similar bottle but y'all said it's fake . Now see???? — glaSS nkoAA (@_quame_sterr) November 29, 2021

So Dr UN is sponsoring the ballon D’or this year

Dem dey share en bottles — Beno SarkCess (@BenopaOnyx1) November 29, 2021

Dr. Un is too good in making such awards exist???????????????? pic.twitter.com/c0hPl8hEka — Amɔkye???? (@AdofoOfficial) November 30, 2021

The bottle dem take give Pedri check like Dr UN en own oo anaa my eyes ???? — Beno SarkCess (@BenopaOnyx1) November 29, 2021

Heeerrrrhhh Yaw Dabo make dem organize biscuit give chairman as award ooo. Dr. UN award sef bi better!!! Nipa y3 baaaad ???????????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/fWX2HDYVLN — Elvis Nana Kojo Ababio VIP (@NanaKAbabio) November 29, 2021

They gave this mini dish to Lewandowski as an award

Dr UN is clear ????????????????????????#BallonDor pic.twitter.com/BmQiwWVX1L — Koforidua Flower Boy (@Black_antwi_Gh) November 29, 2021