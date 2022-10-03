Hopeson Adorye tackles Nana Ama Mcbrown on United Showbiz

Entertainment of Monday, 3 October 2022

Nana Ama Mcbrown received her fair share of critique when immediate past CEO of 3Music Networks, Baba Sadiq, and NPP Kpone Katamanso Parliamentary candidate, Hopeson Adorye threw verbal punches at each other during UTV’s United Showbiz program.



The popular actress who doubles as the United Showbiz host wasn’t spared by Mr. Hopeson Adorye who labeled her as 'biased' for sitting aloof while Baba Sadiq disrespected him.



Sadiq poked the NPP stalwart while claiming that he has freely offered himself to run the party’s ‘dirty jobs’.



His comments were necessitated by Mr. Adorye’s claim that Baba Sadiq was part of an agenda that saw to the recruitment of some 75 young men from Fadama to heckle President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Global Citizen concert.



Hopeson Adorye, alleged that Sadiq, together with the likes of NDC’s Alhassan Suhuyini, and Larry Dogbe bused these 75 young men to the venue purposely to hoot at the president.



“Sadiq of 3Music Awards is an industry player and has a connection with the lead organizers, he and Larry Dogbe and Suhuyini met at a particular place to plan. They contracted 75 boys from Fadama and paid each one of them GH¢120. The videos trending is a testament to it. It was from one particular shot,” he stated earlier in an interview with Accra FM.



In a bid to debunk the said claims, an infuriated Baba Sadiq went berserk and threw jabs at the NPP politician.



“Even people in his party are telling me to forget about him and that he isn’t well. You look at a young man who is working very hard and you want to trash him. I am not just an industry player; I am an investor. It is not a free event.



"He thinks it is a free event that people were bused to the venue. You’d have to go online, answer some questions and it will direct you to an IP. The data of every single person that attended the event has been recorded.



"At your level and age, don’t put yourself in a situation where people will have to disrespect you. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Sammy Awuku and Samuel Jinapor came to meet you, why is it that when there is a dirty job it has to be you and not them,” he stated on UTV’s United Showbiz.



But in the heat of the moment, Mr. Adorye called out the host, Nana Ama Mcbrown, for allowing Baba Sadiq speak of him in such manner.



“You made me sit here patiently just to listen to this stupid talk, the lies and disrespect from this young man. How can you condone such?



"I could have equally spewed rubbish but I chose to remain calm and that doesn’t mean I am stupid. I am not happy about how you handled this issue at all. Let me state on record that I don’t like how you handled this,” he remarked in Twi.



