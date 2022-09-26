Hooting at Global Citizen Festival: A Plus pokes Akufo-Addo

Entertainment of Monday, 26 September 2022

Social commentator, Kwame A Plus, has blamed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the embarrassment the latter faced at the Global Citizens Concert held at the Black Star Square in Accra.



President Akufo-Addo in a quest to deliver a speech at the event held on Saturday, September 24, 2022, was booed by the teaming crowd and A Plus believes that he caused his own predicament.



According to the musician cum political activist, had the president paid heed to the cry of citizens or perhaps accepted criticisms relating to the country’s seemingly poor governance and dwindling economy, things wouldn’t have escalated to the point of being booed on stage.



Sharing excerpts of the hooting video on his Instagram page, the popular political activist threw a jab at the president while speaking in parables. He indicated that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia would have experienced worse.



“The king who doesn’t listen takes his dirty cloth to a durbar. Akufo-Addo mpo nie na Bawumia.”



How the president was heckled



The president who commenced his speech was met with loud clapping and chanting of “Away, Away” by the large crowd who was uninterested in his presentation.



Social media churned similar reactions as excerpts of the video went viral.



