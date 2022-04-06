Homeowners Show set to hit your tv screens

Television of Wednesday, 6 April 2022

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

All is set to kick start the much-anticipated television viewing experience with all the education you need to guide you secure and enjoy a happy home, on the all-new HOMEOWNERS SHOW on Metro TV beginning April 17, 2022.



Many people have tried or are trying to own their property either through building one or buying one from any source including real estate companies or individuals.



For most of these people, their stories are interesting and can make one miserable.



This and many other interesting real-life experiences have occasioned the production of the show.



The Homeowners Show is airborne every Sunday at 3 pm as producers will assemble seasoned and distinguished panellists who will take turns to walk viewers through the right processes, as to whether to buy or to build your property, which is the best option? including many other interesting topics to help viewers make the best decisions.



The lead producer of the show, Nii Lantei Lamptey, indicated that many building and construction industry players they sampled are increasingly looking out for content or television products that are market-focused, aligned to their personal and corporate goals, and which delivers value to their clients.



He noted that the Homeowners Show is a one-stop show creating a meeting place for regulatory authorities, industry players, associations, estate developers, distributors and suppliers, deco outlets, service providers of anything construction including land, blocks and bricks, concretes, trusses, cement brands, roofing, closets and fitting materials, locks, tiles, lighting and electrical, security settings, mortgage financing among others to engage, learn, trade, and build a better society for all.



Nii Lantei Lamptey was happy to state that the show provides the right platform for building and construction companies to market and sell their products and services. He added that the show is tailor-made to deliver compelling content and value to businesses and sponsors and partners.



He said the show will be anchored by Emmanuel Owusu - Ansah, an astute broadcaster and building technologist of many years of practice with a passion to change the narrative that has characterized the construction industry space.