Home treatments that can help curb smelly feet

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 9 June 2021

Source: kuulpeeps.com

Having smelly feet or staying with someone who has smelly feet can be very uncomfortable.



Smelly feet are caused by sweaty feet which results in bacteria growth on the skin.



You’re more likely to get sweaty feet if you’re on your feet all day, wear shoes that are too tight, are under a lot of stress, or have a medical condition called hyperhidrosis, which makes you sweat more than usual.



Here are some ways that can help:



1. Soak your feet in a solution of warm water and either vinegar or Epsom salt. You can do this once a week for 20 minutes.



2. Try as much as possible to dry your feet totally especially between your toes.



3. If your socks are wet from sweat, dry your feet and change them.



4. Don’t wear the same shoes continuously for days. Try to alternate them. While wearing one, the other should be left out to dry.



5. Try to wear leather or canvas shoes, as they let your feet breathe, unlike plastic ones



6. If you don’t need to wear closed shoes, try wearing open-toed sandals



7. Try various types of antifungal and antibacterial soaps until you find one that works best for you.



8. Use a spray deodorant or antiperspirant on your feet. A normal underarm deodorant or antiperspirant apparently works just as well as a specialist foot product and is more cost effective.