Home Sweet Home star, Kojo Dadson remembered a year after his death

Daughter of the late popular Home Sweet Home actor, Kojo Dadson, has shared fond memories of her father to mark one year anniversary of his passing.



On February 9, 2021, the actor famed for his character in the popular 'Home Sweet Home' TV series, died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital while undergoing a kidney dialysis treatment.



He was laid to rest on March 15, 2021, at Busua in the Ahanta West District of the Western Region.



Exactly a year on, his daughter, Aba K Dadson has taken to social media to remember her late father, whom she has missed so much.



“A year has passed and this heartache keeps getting worse. I miss you daddy. You’re forever in my heart. Keep resting well, I love you daddy,” she wrote on Twitter.



Aba Dadson’s post has since gathered several comments from individuals on social media with some commiserating with her and eulogizing her late father.



Kojo Dadson starred in movies such as ‘Love Brewed In An African Pot’, ‘Run Baby Run’, ‘Home Sweet Home’, ‘Sun City’, ‘Hotel St. James’, ‘Doctor Love’ among others.



He was reported to have passed away exactly two weeks after his wife died.



