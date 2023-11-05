Hold whatever beliefs but don’t dare speak against our God – Counselor Oduro warns Mzbel

Entertainment of Sunday, 5 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Amid the brouhaha surrounding anti-God comments made by her son on radio, Mzbel has been challenged to stick to her beliefs but stay off making disparaging comments on that of others.



Counselor Charlotte Oduro said whiles she respects the rights of others to hold whatever beliefs they want, she was not going to accept that her God is spoken down upon.



“Your belief is not a problem, by all means believe in what you want, but the moment you go against what some of us believe, we won’t sit down…



“Nobody is against what the child said, he is growing with the mother and naturally follows her beliefs and I don’t have a problem with it, it is okay. In any case, what I believe won’t be a compulsion on others,” she submitted on the United Showbiz programme which aired on November 4, 2023.



She lamented that it was unacceptable that Mzbel will for instance be asking “where the God of Christians was,” alluding to Him roaming and eating in some place, which comments she said were disrespectful and unacceptable.



Watch her views below:



