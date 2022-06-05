Hold Agradaa responsible if anything happens to me – Don Little

Entertainment of Sunday, 5 June 2022

Agradaa rebrands from fetish priestess to evangelist



Agradaa charges GHC300 from church members as registration



Don Little accuses Agradaa of duping under guise of operating a church



Diminutive Kumawood actor, Don Little, has stated that he perceives the recent comment made about him by former fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa now an evangelist, to be a threat.



In reaction to a video in which Don Little accused Agradaa of being in the business of duping people despite claiming to have repented from her old ways, the former priestess said she wished late Kumawood actor, Tutu, lived for Don Little to have died instead.



Responding to Nana Agradaa’s wish of death, Don Little has asked the Ghana Police Service to hold her responsible if anything bad happens to him.



“Dr Dampare (Inspector General of Police), I have a request to you, this is what Mama Pat has said to me; she says she will throw me away whenever she meets me. So my life is in her hands now, if anything happens to me hold her responsible,” he stated on Oman Channel’s judgement Day programme.



In her outburst, Nana Agradaa, also known as Patricia Oduro Koranteng, accused Don Little of being an ingrate who has now turned his back against her after benefiting from her benevolence.



But according to Don Little, he has never received any monetary benefit from Agradaa and dared her to produce evidence to the contrary.



“I’ve appeared on her programme before, it was through Kwapea and Big Akwes who I am in the same industry with that I met her. We all go to her and give her that respect. But when have I ever gone to her home to eat or beg that Mama Pat give me money? Never, not even 10 pesewas from her. If she says I am lying let her produce her evidence,” he stated.



