Hit songs matter to me more than regularly winning awards - King Promise

Entertainment of Tuesday, 7 June 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

King Promise, a singer and vocalist, has revealed that not winning awards regularly at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) does not mean he’s not serious about the awards scheme.



According to the 2019 VGMA ‘Songwriter of the Year’ winner with the song ‘CCTV’, releasing hit songs is his number one priority but winning awards are only secondary in his opinion.



“Not that I don’t take the VGMAs seriously but at the end of the day, the truth is that the songs I release are number one and anything else added to it, then, we thank God for that,” King Promise told Amansan Krakye.



“If we win awards, it’s fine but still we will continue to do our songs. At the end of the day, when you do your work very well and you’re credited for your works, that’s great,” he added on Cape Coast’s Kastle FM in an interview.



Speaking on the Kastle Entertainment Show monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the ‘Selfish’ hitmaker said that if he didn’t take the VGMAs seriously, he wouldn't have even shown up to perform at the 2022 edition.



“When you are acknowledged for what you truly deserve, that also motivates you so it’s not like I don’t take the VGMAs seriously. Besides, I go there to perform and if I don’t take it seriously, I won’t do that,” he said.