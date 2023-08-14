‘His fingers looked like a grave looter’ – Suzzy Williams’ mother describes lover who was in daughter's accident car

Entertainment of Monday, 14 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Suzzy Williams’ mother has narrated her encounter with her daughter’s boyfriend, whom she was with at the time of her death.



Prior to the late actress’ demise, her mother said she had warned her severally not to associate herself with her lover, whom she described as evil.



She said on the day of her death, Suzzy stormed her house in search of her birth certificate and that was when she saw the guy for the first time.



According to Suzzy’s mother, she had already disliked the guy, and meeting him for the first time confirmed her suspicions about him.



In an interview with No1 FM, she gave a vivid description of what he looked like, “He had this wicked look. He sat in the car and gazed at me in an evil way. His fingers looked like a grave looter. He was evil.”



Recalling her last moments with her daughter and how she predicted that, that particular guy could kill her, Suzzie’s mother said;



“Suzzy came home looking for her birth certificate one day and I asked why and she told me she was going somewhere with her boyfriend. I asked, 'since when'? I told her I didn’t like the boy, the way he was looking and all that. So, I pulled her aside and told her I don’t like the guy. The way he looked and all that. The way he looked at me from the car. He looked evil. His fingers looked like a grave looter.



“She said her former boyfriend broke her heart but this one treats her better. I told her that her former boyfriend broke her heart but this one will kill her. She told me I was too superstitious. I went inside to wear something because I was in a cloth. when I came out, they had driven off and that was the end. That was the last time I saw her.”



Blaming the guy in question for her daughter's death, she said;



"When Suzzy was alive, she never came to me. It was always you. So why didn't you save her to become a hero? My daughter's death wasn't a mere accident. It was calculated. He confessed when he was in prison, maybe Suzzie visited him there. He confessed that he was the one driving and that he didn't initially admit it because he was scared he could be lynched."







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.





EB/FNOQ