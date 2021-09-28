His Praise Chorale holds 2nd edition of Kristo Asore Nnwom at the National Theatre

Entertainment of Tuesday, 28 September 2021

Source: Conrad Kakraba, Contributor

All roads led to the National Theatre, Accra where the ever-glowing His Praise Chorale held the second edition of Kristo Asore Nnwom. The event, dubbed "A Moment of Sober Reflection", brought together lovers of choral music from across Ghana to participate in an evening of the awesome ministration of psalms, hymns, and spiritual songs.



The 3-part ministration featured a repertoire of songs from the Akan hymnal of the Churches of Christ organized under the thematic areas of The Presence of God, The Cross, and Divine Providence. These were conducted by the phenomenal music director of His Praise Chorale, Mr. Joel Boakye-Mensah. Some of the songs were dedicated to COVID-19 victims.



Other songs composed by the prodigious bass leader of His Praise Chorale, Dr. Emmanuel Frimpong were also performed.



A notable difference of the occasion from other choral festivals is the acapella nature of the ministration, a distinctive hallmark of the Churches of Christ.



Dramatic performances from Art Nobles Expressions and other actors accentuated the messages from the ministrations.



Awards were presented to some personalities and institutions who had supported the group since its inception in 2017. Notable among them were Mr. David Boateng Asiedu(Most Outstanding Patron of the Year Award), Mr. Alfred Adongo of Chic Images (Most Outstanding Loyal Service Provider) Knutsford University College, East Legon(Provision of an Enabling Environment for the singing group) among others.



All in all, KAN 2021 was a beautiful occasion of soothing sights and sounds, Spirit-filled singing, apt dramatic performances, classic song conducting, deserving awardees, and seamless moderation from the MC, Frederick Kwamena Dadzie.







