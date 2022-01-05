Hiplife musician Scizo is dead

Entertainment of Wednesday, 5 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Music industry is mourning the death of veteran Hiplife singer, Joseph Kwame Sogli, professionally known as Scizo.



Rapper Edem, in a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, confirmed the news of Scizo's death. He wrote: "Rest In Peace Scizo."



The talented rapper until his death was based in the United States of America.



The Ga rapper will be remembered for his ability to sing and rap in his native language. He released an album titled, "Make Me Feel You" after a long break from music in 2010.



In November 2016, the singer in a Facebook post announced his marriage to American partner, Judy Beran.



Popular amongst his hits include 1 Stone, and K3 Shika L3 which featured Kwabena Kwabena.















