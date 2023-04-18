Hiplife: I didn't do this for a 'hand clap'; I'll be celebrated once I'm dead, gone – Reggie Rockstone

Entertainment of Tuesday, 18 April 2023

According to Hiplife superstar Reggie Rockstone, he is not celebrated enough.



He said this speaking to Nana Kwesi Asare, host of 'The Big Show' on Class 91.3 FM, Saturday, April 15, 2023.



Before intimating the above, he had argued that the Hiplife charge he led in the 90s is what has inspired today's Afrobeats and that together with others in Ghana, "we paid our dues” and “today, Afrobeats is worldwide and is making millions of dollars.”



“We’re eligible for a slice of that pie because we worked for it,” he added, later bemoaning that were he adequately celebrated, he would repeatedly not be asked in interviews if he feels duly recognised.



"If everything had been put right, you would not have asked this question, would you have?



"It seems you [Nana Kwesi] can realise that this guy's [Rockstone] story and praise have not been duly broadcast," he said.



In spite of this unflattering observation, the rapper and businessman categorically stated that "luckily," his confidence is unshaken because he is "a very confident older African – I've always been."



Again, the VVIP member said he has observed that "these things seem to be the norm with people like me." He cited the saying that a prophet is not respected in his own hometown. "So I totally understand it."



"People like me and many others, we are sacrificial," he added. "That's [how] we [were] brought up [and] brought here to do."



"And I guess, many many [years after] when I'm gone is when people might actually see all that I really did for Africa, the world or my country," he posited.



The 'Keep Your Eyes on the Road' hitmaker maintained that he is unbothered because "I didn't come to do this for a hand clap.



"I did this because it's something that God gave me and also I was raised Pan-African."



"My father was a strong Nkrumahist," he revealed. "And so I was raised knowing very well that whatever you do Reggie, you gotta return home. You have to contribute to your country. And I think I've done a good job. I'm still here doing what it is that I can."