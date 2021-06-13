Hip-Hop star Gibrilville wins big at Akademia Music Awards 2021

Entertainment of Sunday, 13 June 2021

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

On May 5th 2021, the Akademia Music Awards Gala held, bestowing awards on artists who in a difficult, challenging time-space have stood out and excelled with their music.



Enigmatic Hip-Hop star, Gibrilville emerged as the biggest artist of the night, winning two of the biggest categories of the night; the Rising Artist of the Year and also the Rap/Hip-Hop Artist of the Year award.



In a year where the industry was plagued with restrictions owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, only a few artists thrived as the music space was placed on a pause - tours got canceled and live concerts failed to hold. As a result, tons of artists also had to push back the release of their albums.



"I decided to concentrate on my writing skills and on my team of producers", Gibrilville said in his speech. "Going through drum patterns, going through different ideas, sitting through thousands and thousands of beats from the team".



"2020 was a very stagnant year for perform but it was also a year where a lot of songwriters and producers such as myself took the time to dig in the crates and really find special ideas that define what we traditionally produce and bring to the music," he said.



He went on to dedicate his award to Photon, his lead guitarist and DJ Payne, a long-time collaborator of his. Gibrilville closed out his speech by performing his 2020 hit, ‘Love & Hip-Hop’.



Watch the video for ‘Love & Hip-Hop’ below.



