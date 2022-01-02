Highlights of the 2021 The Next Gospel Star finale

Entertainment of Sunday, 2 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Next Gospel Star reality show, powered by Ceejay Multimedia has come to an end.



The climax of the second season of the Next Gospel Star happened at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.



At the end of the show, the winner of the grand finale, Judith Appiah Mensah, walked away with various prizes including a cash prize, a recording deal and a travel package.



The competing contestants in the finale competition were; Becky, Antwi, Nesta, Portia, Cosmos, Naa and Judith.



The reality show which sought to unearth and reward gospel music talent in Ghana brought together musicians and contestants to compete for the ultimate prize.



Here are highlights of the grand finale:



