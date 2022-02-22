‘Highlife will still stand tall’ - Akwaboah tells Ghanaians

Entertainment of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Akwaboah believes highlife will triumph



Highlife is for us, Akwaboah reminds Ghanaians



Akwaboah says foreigners find highlife to be different



Ghanaian artiste, Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr, popularly known by his stage name Akwaboah Jnr, has said Ghana has the potential to promote Ghana music globally.



Speaking in an interview on the Prime Morning show on JoyPrime, Akwaboah intimated that regardless of the increase of new genres from other countries, highlife will persevere.



“The truth is that highlife is for us; so, no matter the genre that comes, highlife will still stand tall. It’s just a matter of time for us, Ghanaians, to really embrace that fact that highlife is ours”, he said.



“I’ve been to certain countries that when you play any other song they know and when we start with ‘Amponsah’, they’d be like ‘this is different’. I know this [highlife] is what is going to sell us but it’s just a matter of time,” he added.



The highlife artiste has remained shaken, unlike some artistes who changed to do other genres in order to cash in fast or be famous.



Fighting to push the highlife music, Akwaboah has promised to pass the baton down to his children as his father did him.



According to a revelation the artiste made his father, Akwaboah Senior, used to direct him on what songs to listen to, saying those moments shaped his thoughts and approach to the kind of songs he produces now.