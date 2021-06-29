‘Highlife made me who I am today’ – Kuami Eugene asserts

Entertainment of Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Kuami Eugene has touted himself as a successful highlife artiste



• According to him, the highlife genre is the ‘mother of all genres’ in the country



• The ‘Rockstar’ has debunked the notion that the highlife genre is a struggling field



Popular Ghanaian musician, Kuami Eugene has squashed the popular notion that it is difficult for an artiste to succeed in the highlife genre, unlike other genres.



According to the 2021 Artiste of the Year, he can boast of a flourishing career because he ventured into highlife music.



Touting highlife as the mother of all genres in the country, Kuami Eugene added that he does not in any way regret venturing into that particular field.



“I represent Highlife and that is how I feel. You know it’s Highlife Artiste of the Year and I’ve been waiting for it… Highlife made me who I am and thought me what I am today… it’s my basics and foundation,” he stated in an interview with Joy Prime monitored by GhanaWeb.



The Rockstar noted further that until everyone stops listening to it, highlife will stick around for a very long time.



“When is Highlife going to die? It dies when everyone stops listening to it and there are people enjoying it… it's our music and not going anywhere,” he stressed.



The Lynx Entertainment signee has successively won the VGMA ‘Highlife Artiste of The Year’ award three times.



He first swept the award in 2018, then in 2019 and 2021.



