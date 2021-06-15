Highlife conversation: Dada Hafco throws shots at sycophants

Entertainment of Tuesday, 15 June 2021

Highlife musician Dada Hafco has observed that “people only go on radio and TV to speak in support of their affiliates and never the truth”.



His observation is on the basis that the people who criticized his suggestion that efforts should be made to ensure that Highlife becomes the identity of Ghanaian music are now in support of the idea after dancehall musician Shatta Wale made the call.



In a Facebook post on June 15, Dada Hafco who has been championing Highlife music for years said: “When I went on radio talking about us rallying around a genre (Highlife) to become the identity of our music, these same mofos came at me, nearly fought me and argued real hard. Today the same people are supporting because it came from their cronies.”



After taking a break from social media, Shatta Wale returned from the United States and addressed some industry issues. He proposed that music stakeholders come together to settle on Highlife as a unique music genre to sell Ghana globally.



He claimed that the idea came after he had a meeting with major record labels in the United States. Shatta Wale who won Highlife Song of the Year at the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards said he could not provide any answer when some music agents asked him what music genre Ghanaians can be identified with.



Shatta Wale has however been criticized for failing to point out to the said music major labels that Ghana has a music identity which is Highlife.



“You and I both know Highlife is our identity and I have been preaching about this identity thing for a long time. I don’t know why Shatta Wale didn’t mention Highlife but I think it is a good course for all of us to come together and sell what we created,” Highlife musician Bisa Kdei told GNA.



On his part, Highlife musician Kwabena Kwabena said: “I think he’s ignorant about Highlife. Because as I speak to you, Uncle Ebo Taylor is soaring. Uncle Ebo Taylor… does he [Shatta Wale] know him? Then he should revise his notes and come again. Highlife has always been there. Let’s respect. Highlife has always been there.”



