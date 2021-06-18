Highlife artiste Obibini Takyi Jnr unleashes new banger

Music of Friday, 18 June 2021

Source: Alexander Fifi Abaka, Contributor

First Klass Music signee, Obibini Takyi has been doing great antics with his craft. His latest single released which featured Fameye received positive reviews and he gives to us a follow up with "Happy Yourself".



The song is a new tune and vibe of the century.



Many people can motivate themselves before beginning an unpleasant task by anticipating the good feeling of the success they will get when the job is completed.



A smile, a word of praise and a kind letter can give happiness to one's soul.



The versatile and talented artist comes in with a strong banger for the young and old titled "Happy Yourself" which is expected to be nothing but the best.



