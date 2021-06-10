Herty Corgie’s 'Overflow Concert' leaves DMV with an unforgettable worship experience

Entertainment of Thursday, 10 June 2021

Source: Bass Precious, Contributor

It was a true spirit-filled encounter at the Grace2Grace Center Maryland over the weekend as grateful hearts joined Minstrel Herty Corgie lift up worship at the worship without walls edition of the Overflow Concert 2021.



This year’s event brought together people from all walks of life to worship and thank God for the blessings, preservation and favors bestowed on them.



The night was filled with soul lifting songs carefully dished out by amazing gospel minstrels who were billed for the concert.



Overflow Concert saw impactful ministrations from Rev Denzel Agyemang Prempeh, Empress Gifty, Min Becky Nyamane, Pastor Esinu, Minister Humphrey, Obenewa and Host Herty Corgie who blessed patrons with her new songs which left an indelible encounter in their hearts and minds.



Vocal Powerhouse's Herty Corgie lit the Grace2Grace Center, Maryland with an uplifting and spirited worship encounter and capped it an exciting performance of her single Aseda getting audience on their feet.



Known for his Amazing Mcing Prowess, Ace broadcaster Fifi Forson steered affairs at the overflow concert.



Audience at the event could not help but sing and dance along as the musicians rendered spectacular performances minute by minute.



Some expressed their excitement and delight in comments section during the live broadcast on Facebook which recorded a great number of participants.



Certainly the biggest summer concert in the DMV, Overflow concert gathered masses both In-person and online and has to its credit lots of testimonies on how people were immensely blessed and impacted.