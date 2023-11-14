Here’s what happens to your penis if you don’t have sex for a while

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 14 November 2023

Men who are ‘starving’ their penises of sex are missing out on the many health benefits associated with it.



Not only is the penis a tool for connecting and establishing intimacy with one’s partner, but it also contributes to the overall health of the body as the failure to frequently ejaculate poses some risks to the body.



What actually happens to the penis when you don't have sex for a long time?



Here are some side effects contained in a report by a popular US medical doctor, Dr. Jane Caudie as shared on her YouTube channel.



1. Your penis decreases in size



Infrequent sex causes the tissue around a man’s penis to become less elastic and also shrink. It makes the penis 1cm or 2cm shorter. The penis can actually become shorter because of decreased elasticity around it.



2. Erectile dysfunction



Infrequent sex leads to erectile dysfunction. Just as blood flow is important for the other parts of the body, it is also needed for the penis to function properly and aid in stronger and longer erections. This contributes to a healthy penis life.



3. Lower risk of prostate cancer



Men who do not frequently ejaculate have a higher risk of prostate cancer.



Sexual organs are not just for sex, they have a role in the overall health of the body as a healthy penis, ejaculation, and so on, help maintain a healthy system. Frequent ejaculation reduces the risk of death from cardiovascular disease in patients with high cholesterol status.



4. Your ‘work performance’ might slip when you resume sex



Here’s where the expression, "if you don't use it, you lose it" comes into play.



A study in the US Journal of Medicine showed that after not having sex for a while, navigating the legs and other erogenous zones can get pretty confusing the next time you attempt it.



Imagine trying to navigate the core mechanics during intercourse after months of not having sex at all. You are often thrown off balance.







