Here’s the posh car Fadda Dickson drove to Afia Schwarzenegger’s father’s one week

Entertainment of Thursday, 27 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fadda Dickson commiserates with Afia Schwarzenegger



Fadda Dickson steps out in his plush car



Tracey Boakye and Diamond Appiah console Afia Schwar



The Managing Director of the Despite Media Group, Fadda Dickson, on Wednesday, stepped out in style at the one-week memorial service for the late Augustine Adjei, father of actress Afia Schwarzenegger.



Fadda, one of Ghanaians most influential personalities decided to ride in his 2019 Brabus G-Class to commiserate with the bereaved actress who once worked with the Despite Group.



He received a resounding welcome from persons gathered at De Temple Petroleum at Achimota.



GhanaWeb captured Schwarzenegger who could not hold back her tears in the embrace of Fadda.



As expected, Fadda Dickson was accompanied by some members of the Despite Group.



Radio presenter Abieku Santana and Mikki Darling arrived together with Fadda in his all-black 2017 registered Brabus G-Class.



Also present at the memorial service was Tracey Boakye, Diamond Appiah, Empress Gifty, Selly Galley, Mona4Reall, Obaapa Christy, Mr Drew, KK Fosu.



Watch the video below:







