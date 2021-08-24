Here's how a young cook successfully pulled off a romantic proposal on his girlfriend

Entertainment of Tuesday, 24 August 2021

Maybe it is the advancement of technology, or, simply a testament that people have become as sophisticated about how they express their love, even in our part of the world.



And without taking anything away from Ghanaians and whether or not they can be as romantic, we must face the fact that not many people from this corner of the world get as creative, or go all out in simply proposing their their girlfriends.



Well, the story of one of the members of the popular and creative cooks, Menscook Catering & Logistics - an all male catering brand, is one that has got many talking in the last 12 hours or just a little more.



As it turns out, and as shared by a user on Twitter, Akosua Kumaa (@damnrashida_), the first member of the group to get married did something really romantic for his girlfriend, as a way of proposing to her.



"Backstory: Menscook first wedding from the group. The lady just got into Ghana. They arrested her and her man at the airport (prank) and brought them here. Dude got carried away and left the ring lol," the tweep said.





The proposal, which took place at the Airport roundabout, saw the place decorated in red flowers, a simple décor, and a huge banner that had the words, "Will you marry me?" inscribed on it.It is still unclear all the details of the brief moment but surely, social media has enjoyed the moment and the narrative behind it.