Here's how Stormzy honoured Daddy Lumba at Global Citizen Festival

Entertainment of Monday, 26 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian-British rapper, Michael Ebenezer Kwadjo Omari Owuo, popularly known as Stormzy, has eulogised Highlife legend, Charles Kwadwo Fosu, known in the showbiz circles as Daddy Lumba.



Stormzy during his performance at the just-ended Global Citizen Festival appeared on stage with a shirt that had the picture of the Highlife veteran.



Just as powerful as he performed, his shirt also sent out a strong message to the crowd, with many social media users applauding the rapper for his act.



The Ghanaian British artiste at the Global Citizen Festival amazed fans when he performed many of his hit tracks including ‘Blinded By Your Grace’ which got the audience in their feelings at his delivery.



Stormzy shocked his fans when he paused while performing to invite on stage, young rapper, Yaw Tog and ‘Celebrate’ star, Kwesi Arthur to deliver the popular ‘Sore’ remix.



This amazing performance by the trio got the crowd shouting at the top of their lungs and chanting to the chorus ‘Ye be Sore!!!!.’



Yaw Tog and Kwesi Arthur’s appearance on stage had many people at the festival commend Stromzy for his love and support for other artistes.



The event was held on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at the Black Star Square.











ADA/BB