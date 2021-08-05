You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 08 05Article 1325806

Here is what to do when you have a vaginal infection

Dzifa Sweetness, an expert in sex and relationship coaching, has advised women on some dos and don’ts to note when they find out that they have a vaginal infection or vaginal odor.

Interviewed on eTV Ghana’s In Bed With Adwen adult show, she spoke against the use of unapproved herbal medicines for the treatment of vaginal infections.

She shared an experience that a lady once told her of. Apparently, the lady, who bought an unknown herbal medicine at the market to treat her infection, later came back to report to Dzifa that the medicine tightened her vaginal walls, however, after sex with her husband, it got extremely loose and she keeps getting a watery discharge.

On that note, she advised that women who find out they have infections visit the pharmacy or hospital instead to have the right medication prescribed for them.

She also emphasized in reference to this that it is important to tell the doctor or nurse every little symptom so that they can prescribe the right medicines to uproot the infection.

Again, she mentioned that, “If you have an infection, go to the hospital with your partner because as you’re sexually active with him, you may have transferred it to him or you could have even gotten it from him. If he doesn’t treat his infection, he will keep transferring it back to you even after you’ve treated yours”.

Dzifa Sweetness also disclosed that when treating vaginal infections, it is important to complete the treatment course because even if one dose is left out, the infection will not be dead or gone totally and this is how some women tend to have recurring vaginal infections.

