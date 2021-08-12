Here is what NAM1 had to say about Amerado and Obibini's beef

Entertainment of Thursday, 12 August 2021

Ghanaian businessman and CEO of gold dealership and investment firm, MenzGold, Nana Appiah Mensah, is the latest to comment on the ongoing beef brewing between Amerado and Obibini.



Rapper Obibini who is signed on NAM1’s Zylofon Music, has been in the news following the release of a diss track targeted at Kumerican rapper, Amerado.



Amerado in his reply to Obibini has released ‘The Throne’ where he mentioned NAM1 in one of his verses. According to him, the rapper doesn't deserve his attention, he jabbed it was NAM1 who rented cars for him.



He adds that it was through MenzGold that Obibini managed to secure a roof over his head.



The CEO of Zylofon Music, who obviously has been following the feud in a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb wrote: "Heard my son is busy pitpatting, punning & peeing on a peasant’s poodle carcass in a puddle. Hold it @Obibiniboafo #wudinis. M7 are u ready for a big concert? Get the #YardieRemix loud & on replay. Bless up @Amerado_Burner #wudinis #RapCulture #GhMusicBiz #zylofonMusic #godking."



In less than six hours, NAM1's post has attracted a number of comments from Twitter users who have asked him to rather focus on settling monies he owes Mezgold customers.



Efo Quame GH wrote: "You don’t want to pay Ghanaians so you are writing big Grammar, Big Grammar no Dey pay bills oo, Big Grammar Na Scam."



Paa Karl Jr added: "Eiii Emotional team y’all in the beef some?? Wode3 GH’ians all get beef plus u oo. )mo sika no. Ur son de3, he’s not good kraa, atweaa."



Emmanuel Sekyere had this to say: "How far with menzgold victims funds? So all the monies you are spending on these artists can't you use them to settle at least some of your dying customers? What kind of heart are you holding? Or such wickedness are all part of achievements? Smh #nam1mustpay."





