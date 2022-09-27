Here is an update on ‘repented Moesha’

Entertainment of Tuesday, 27 September 2022

It appears that Moesha Boduong who earlier announced to the entire world her newfound Christian faith has picked up her old cloak.



Some have argued that with the sort of seriousness with which she started preaching the gospel, she may have perhaps formed a ministry by now or attained a higher level with her new calling.



But it seems the popular Ghanaian socialite has run back to her old lifestyle, observers have said.



In a video making rounds on social media which appears to be an update on how she has been faring while in hibernation, Moesha was captured in a pair of tight trousers and a crop top whiles twerking and rigorously wiggling her but to Rema’s ‘calm down.’



She was vibing and maneuvering her sexually suggestive dance moves during a visit to Ghanaian actor cum fashion designer, ‘Elikem the Tailor’.



In the said video, Elikem stood in shock as he watched Moesha prove that she is still ‘wavy’ after all.



The video was spotted on his Instagram page with the caption;



“Looked who passed by today.”



The comment section to this particular post has since been filled with all kinds of wild reactions from netizens who are equally shocked to see Moesha return to her old groove.



People have questioned whether this was really the prophetess they saw months back preaching the gospel on social media.



