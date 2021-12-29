Here is a list of all the reasons we hate family group chats

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 29 December 2021

Source: kuulpeeps.com

Family group chats are one of the trends that all the parents and aunties are going crazy over. They’re so tired of the “kids not calling” that group chats are like a blessing from the hands of God himself. Imagine having all the nieces and nephews in one place.



That being said, if you happen to be one of those nieces and nephews then being part of the family group chat is definitely not the same kind of blessing. Here’s a list of all the reasons why we hate the family group chat.



The Generic Good Morning Messages



We swear there is some secret source of good morning messages that you can only discover when you become a parent or auntie. For us “the kids” though, those messages are always an instant blue tick.



The Conspiracy Theories



The thing about these WhatsApp conspiracies is that every single week a new one pops up. You think you convince one of your parents or aunties that a conspiracy is bogus and then almost immediately 3 new conspiracies spring up in its place.



The Public Roasting



How can you get to your final form as a bad bitch or bad man when you’re in a family group chat. If you even think about getting a second piercing or dyeing you hair, the entire group chat is going to hear. “See what your nephew has done o.”



You Literally Cannot Exit Them



How are you going to get out of the family group chat. Exiting normal group chats is hard enough because of how public the exit is, and then you’re trying to exit the family group chat? Even if you end up having the balls to leave, someone is just going to add you right back.



The Long Periods Of Silence



When you’re in a family group chat, sometimes the chat just dies. The parents will keep sending the good morning messages but when everyone else stops replying that’s just it. You have to call time of death on the group chat.