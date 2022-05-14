Here are 8 of Camidoh's best songs

Music of Saturday, 14 May 2022

Source: braperucci.africa

Raphael “Camidoh” Kofi Attachie has been touted as the 'King of Ghana Blues' in recent times due to the soothing and powerful nature of his jams.



The hitmaker broke out with 'For My Lover' three years ago and has since given fans nothing but hits and no misses.



From features, and live performances to remixes, Camidoh continues to impress on us why his music deserves its top spot in our phone’s Afropop playlist.



Here are 8 songs that prove Camidoh is a hitmaker.



For My Lover



For My Lover was released in 2018 and whipped up Ghana girls’ hearts. It’s a serenading song with the persona addressing all the love, material or otherwise, he can’t wait to shower over his love once he catches his big break. If you’re courting that special lady then this is the song you want in the background.









Yawa



If you wear your heart on your sleeve like Camidoh does in this track then you know you gotta ask her some special questions before the leap of love. I mean, don’t come and yawa us after we simp for you, Babe.









The Best



This jam gives us the Afrobeat feel that always sits well with us on a weekend visit to the beach. Sun setting, shoes in one hand and the other interlocked in your babe’s. Simply the best.









Maria







OH-EM-Gee! Mariaaaaaa, Mariaaaaaa! We don’t know who she is but she’s the first woman in a song being likened to a millipede and it still sounds sexy.





Find Me









The intro, the chorus, the bridge. A Feel Good song that feels utterly good.





Hot Pursuit



Camidoh’s vocals are silky as always. Each lyric drips like honey but that’s not not our favourite part of this track. It’s the ululating at the start in the back. It’s so ethnic- so tribal and when he goes into Ewe at the chorus? His voice becomes earthy; you just know this is a testimony.









Midoh Blues



Light the scented candles, dim the lights, play this tune. It’s time for the games best played in the bedroom.









Sugarcane



OK, at this point, we need to add Mr. Steal Your Girl to Camidoh’s aliases. This song has all the baddies melting in the club’s lounge. Yes, even the hardened fellas as the back know what time it is when this tune comes on.



