Hemu International Jazz Orchestra to perform in Ghana starting March 26

Entertainment of Thursday, 24 March 2022

Source: GNA

The Hemu International Jazz Orchestra together with renowned bassist Etienne Mbappé and Thomas Dobler are billed to perform at a series of concerts in Accra.



The Hemu Jazz Orchestra who are from the University of Music in Lausanne, Switzerland, would perform alongside the Ayekoo Drummers from Ghana at a charity concert at the National Theatre on Saturday, March 26, 2022.



The group would also hold a mini-concert at the Ghana Club on Wednesday, March 30, at the Ghana Club with their final concert set to take place on April 1 at the 233 Jazz Bar.



Mr. Philip Stadler, Swiss Ambassador to Ghana in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at the side-lines of a cocktail reception, said the group were here to project the rich heritage of jazz music and its origins which were rooted from Western Africa.



Mr. Stadler said the musical performance would help expose Swiss music to Ghana and bridge the gap between the two cultures.



He revealed that the Hemu International Jazz Orchestra would also conduct educational exchange programmes with students from the University of Ghana, Legon, as well as the University of Education, Winneba.



Mr. Thomas Dobler, a jazz and classical percussionist in an interview said the idea was to produce a show in Ghana with a local collaboration with the Ayekoo Drummers.



He noted that the series of concerts would look to give jazz lovers a feel of classical western music, traditional western African music and jazz.



Legendary Cameroonian bass player Mbappé expressed his excitement about being in Ghana for the first time, saying he could not wait to thrill jazz lovers with something ecstatic.



Mbappé said he had heard lots of good things about Ghana and was excited to finally play in Ghana having performed across the globe.