Help me out of this country – Zapp Mallet begs the German Embassy in Ghana

Entertainment of Wednesday, 3 November 2021
Source: hotfmghana.com
Legendary Ghanaian recording engineer Emmanuel Mallet popularly known as Zapp Mallet has appealed to the German Embassy in Ghana to help him move out of the country.
According to the record producer, he has genuine feelings that he is German who has been trapped in a Ghanaian body, thus the need to relocate to where he truly belongs.
In a social media post, Zapp Mallet called on the German Embassy to, as a matter of necessity, facilitate his moving out of Ghana.
Feel I'm a German trapped in a Ghanaian body...I'm appealing to the German embassy to help me come out of this Ghana body oo...— Zapp Mallet (@zapp_mallet) November 1, 2021