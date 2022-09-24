Help me connect with Usher - Mr Drew begs for link up

Entertainment of Saturday, 24 September 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian Musician, Mr Drew says he needs to work at ensuring that he connects with Usher whiles the music icon is in Accra.



He says the work of Usher has been influential in his career and thinks connecting with him will propel his career.



Mr Drew made this known through his social media handles indicating that he needs the support of the people of Ghana.



“I need to linkop with@usher, his music and craft has had a huge impact on my career and has contributed to the artist I am today... I am gonna need y’all help to make this happen Ghana,” he wrote.



Usher is in Ghana for the Global Citizen event. The event will see performances from Ghana’s Sarkodie, Gyakie among others at the Black Star Square.



